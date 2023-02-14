Need to Know: Hockeyville nominations, CFL Free Agency, More Direct Flights

Kraft Hockeyville

Your community could win an NHL Game and $250,000! Nominations close February 19th before the judging period starts.

CFL Free Agency Opens Today

According to CFL sources last week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders GM reached agreements in principle with quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke during the CFL's free-agent negotiating window.

Regina International Airport announces increases of direct flights for summer

With the increases of service, YQR will be able to provide direct flights to seven destinations across Canada during the summer of 2023. They include:

Calgary (WestJet)

Edmonton (WestJet)

Kelowna (WestJet)

Montreal (Air Canada)

Toronto (Air Canada and WestJet)

Vancouver (Air Canada and WestJet)

Winnipeg (WestJet)

