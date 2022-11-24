Need To Know: Homelessness, Agribition, Light The Lights

City Administration's Plan To End Homelessness

If a city administration report to end homelessness was to be passed by council, the mill rate would see an increase of more than 20 per cent next year.

Property taxes would rise a total of 21.73 per cent in 2023 and 4.24 per cent in 2024.

That would mean the average home valued at $315,000 would be paying $40.59 more per month in 2023 and $11.90 more per month in 2024.

According to the report, the estimated cost to fund the motion is $98 million in capital investment and approximately $25 million in annual operating costs.

Canadian Western Agribition Kicks Off Next Week

Admission passes and all tickets for the 51st edition of Canadian Western Agribition are officially on sale for this must-attend show, November 28th to December 3rd at the REAL District.

CWA will kick off on Monday, November 28th, with all-day free gate admission and the Burning of the Brand ceremony, taking place at 10:00 AM to officially open the show.

The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo will return to the rodeo arena, November 30th to December 3rd, featuring top tier rodeo athletes, the best rodeo stock in Canada, and a new theme for each night.

Bundle Up Your Family For The Free Annual Light The Lights Outdoor Celebration

Coming up on Tuesday, December 6 from 6-8pm. Join City Council in celebrating the winter season by lighting up City Hall and the Queen Elizabeth II Courtyard trees.

Enjoy free winter fun including horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive ice creations, outdoor activities and games, local entertainment, free hot chocolate and treats, virtual coloring contest and, of course, a visit from Santa.

Be sure to dress warmly as this is an outdoor event. There will be limited access indoors.