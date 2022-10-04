Need To Know: Hospital Parade, Shower Drive, SGI Spotlight

Location selected for parkade at General Hospital

A spot has been found for the long-awaited parkade at Regina’s General Hospital.

In a media release Monday, the Saskatchewan government said the parkade will be built in the northwest portion of the existing visitor parking lot. The goal is for construction to begin in the spring of 2023, with a completion date in 2024.

The government said the parkade will include at least 800 stalls. The release said the authority is looking at ways to minimize disruptions to parking while the structure is being built.

Pure Country’s Thanksgiving Shower Drive

We’re collecting shower and bathing products for those in need in support of the Carmicheal Outreach.

Some products they are looking for include: soap, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, towels, etc.

They are also serving Thanksgiving meal this Friday and are in need to feed 300 people with items like: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and potatoes.

You can drop off at the Pure Country Studios at 4303 Albert Street South.

Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers

This month SGI is cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours, including street racing and stunting.

New penalties for street racing and stunting came into effect on Oct. 1.

Tickets for both offences will now cost the driver $580 along with four demerit points. In the last two years, police officers have been handing out more tickets for street racing and stunting.

SGI is focusing on speed during its October traffic safety spotlight.

Excessive speed is one of the leading factors in traffic-related deaths and injuries, McMurchy said.

Last year, speed contributed to 1,263 collisions, resulting in 554 injuries and 20 deaths.