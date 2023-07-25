Need To Know: Hottest Spot In Canada, Sk Wins Most Medals, Juke Box Mania

Saskatchewan Wins 175 medals at 2023 North American Indigenous Games

It was a successful competition for Team Saskatchewan, winning more medals than any other delegation at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games

Around 5,000 athletes and coaches from across Canada participated in the annual competition – this year taking place in Halifax. Saskatchewan athletes took home 175 medals, which was the most for any team competing.

From July 15 to 22, athletes took part in several events, including 3D archery, canoeing, and swimming. Among the wins for Saskatchewan, were 51 gold medals, 63 silver medals, and 61 bronze medals.

Juke Box Mania is Back!

Get ready for a thrilling evening as Family Service Regina celebrate their 14th Annual Jukebox Mania event, presented by Casinos Regina & Moose Jaw.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Friday, October 27th at 7:00 pm, and join us at the Conexus Arts Centre located at 200A Lakeshore Drive!

Get your tickets at: https://bit.ly/JukeBoxMania23

This Saskatchewan Town was the hottest place in Canada

The hottest place in Canada for at least part of Monday afternoon was in Saskatchewan.

Sitting at 39, Mankota, Sask., about an hour and a half south of Swift Current, was Canada’s hot spot shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Waskesiu was noted as the “coldest spot in Saskatchewan,” but was still sitting at 24 degrees, Monday afternoon.

The extreme heat is expected to ease from west to east beginning this morning.