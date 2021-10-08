Need to Know: HRF Bonus Deadline, Riders Pre-Verification, SGI Road Tests

HRF Bonus Prize Deadline Today (Oct. 8th)

Pre-verification is back for this Week’s Riders Game

As the Roughriders prepare to host Calgary tomorrow evening, Pre-verification is back.

From 1:00 – 8:00 pm you can head to the Rider Ticket Office to get verified before game day.

You can present any of the authorized proofs of vaccination or negative test results for verification.

Proof of vaccination or negative test required for SGI road tests starting Oct. 25

Starting October 25, SGI will require proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for anyone who wishes to take a road test for their driver’s licence.

Unlike other customer-facing services SGI offers, customers and driver examiners participating in a road test are in close quarters in an enclosed air space within a vehicle. This new requirement helps further reduce the risk of COVID transmission, on top of SGI’s existing safe work procedures.

In accordance with provincial government direction, SGI employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a recent negative test.

For more information, visit www.sgi.sk.ca/covid-19.