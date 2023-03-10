Need to Know: HRF Bonus Prize Deadline, Snow Pitch Weekend, Possible Even Centre

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery – Bonus Prize Deadline

Today (March 10th) is the BMW Bonus Prize deadline! Give yourself a shot to win a 2023 BMW i4 M50 xDrive or $80,000 cash along with entering for all of the other fantastic prizes including the $1.5 million Show Home plus $50,000!

Tickets at www.hrfhomelottery.com

Snow Pitch Weekend!

Join us Saturday and Sunday as we head out to Rambler Park for the 8th Pure Country Snow Pitch Tournament powered by Sherwood Co-op!

We’ll be playing some ball in the snow (a lot of snow by the look of the forecast!) and raising money for Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

Even if you’re not on a team head on out to the KinHouse on site to get in for some great raffle prizes and a hot dog sale!

Thanks to our diamond sponsors: Sapphire Elite Contracting, Extreme Hockey, and Wheaton Chevrolet!

And our after party host, Ballers Rec Room!

City Seeks Resident Input on Indoor Multi-Purpose Event Centre Recommendation

Regina residents are being invited to share feedback on the prospect of constructing a new indoor multi-purpose event centre. Regina residents can participate in an online survey. In addition, randomly selected residents will be surveyed for a scientific poll.

The online survey, available to all Regina residents, can be found at Regina.ca/survey and will close on March 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Visit Regina.ca/catalyst to learn more about the Catalyst Committee report.