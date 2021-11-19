Need to Know: HRF Deadline, Johnny Reid Concert, Kids Covid Vaccines

Tonight is the deadline for Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

Tonight at Midnight is the deadline to get your tickets for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery! Support a great cause while giving yourself a chance at the $1.2 Million Grand Prize Showhome and many other great prizes!

Tickets available at www.hrfhomelottery.com

Johnny Reid is coming to Casino Regina

Yesterday we announced an Intimate Evening with Johnny Reid 2022 Love Someone Tour coming to the Casino Regina Show Lounge April 9th and 10th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 26th. We’ll give you a chance to beat the box office this morning!

Feds to announce approval of kids' COVID-19 vaccine, easing of border measures today

The federal government is set to announce Friday that Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, then later detail plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border.

The federal government has scheduled a media briefing with officials at 10 a.m. Friday to share news regarding authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.

Provinces have said they are poised and ready to start vaccinating children as soon as doses are distributed.

Canada is expecting an accelerated delivery of 2.9 million child-sized doses, enough for a first dose for every child in the five to 11 age group.