Need to Know: HRF Early Bird Prize, Pats Playoff Tickets, Couple Wins $100,000!

HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline

This Friday is the deadline for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Early Bird Prize!

Make sure you grab your tickets at hrfhomelottery.com for a chance at a Private Island getaway!

Spend seven nights on a private island in Belize with 7 friends!

Pats Playoff Tickets

The Pats will begin the 2023 playoffs on the road, with the first two home playoff games scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5. More information will be posted soon regarding the Pats’ first round opponent and remaining home dates in the series.

Playoff Tickets for Season Ticket Holders — Playoff Packages for Season Ticket Holders are currently on sale via their My Pats Account.

Season Ticket Holders have until 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27 to secure their seats for the First Round of the 2023 Playoffs.

If the first round package is not purchased by 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27, your seat will be released for general sale.

Playoff Tickets for the General Public — Single game tickets for the first two playoff games will go on-sale to the general public on Monday, March 27 at 10 a.m.

Regina Couple wins $100,000!

A Regina couple are $100,000 richer after adding an EXTRA to their 6/49 draw win.

Amanda Fluter and Micheal Larwood purchased their ticket from the Mobil at 3958 Albert Street in south Regina, according to a Sask Lotteries news release.

The couple won the March 4 draw by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 5616527.