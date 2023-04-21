Need to Know: HRF Grand Prize, Sledge Hammer Recall, Earth Day

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Winner

Congratulations to Janice Burgess of Silton, SK! She is this year’s grand prize winner for the HRF Home Lottery winning the Show Home and $50,000!!!

The full list of winners will be posted here: https://hrfhomelottery.com/ on April 28th.

Sledge Hammer Recall

Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DEWALT, STANLEY and CRAFTSMAN Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard



Name of Product: DEWALT, STANLEY and CRAFTSMAN Fiberglass Sledgehammers

Hazard: The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

For more: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/brands/product-safety/product-recall

Earth Day Celebration

Join experts from the City of Regina to talk about the 7 Big Moves, sustainable actions for our homes, residential waste diversion, and get some milkweed seeds to increase the biodiversity of your home.

It’s taking place April 25th at 11:30 – 1:30 at the Regina City Hall Coutryard.

https://www.facebook.com/events/492398006328249/?ref=newsfeed