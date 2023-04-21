Need to Know: HRF Grand Prize, Sledge Hammer Recall, Earth Day
Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Winner
Congratulations to Janice Burgess of Silton, SK! She is this year’s grand prize winner for the HRF Home Lottery winning the Show Home and $50,000!!!
The full list of winners will be posted here: https://hrfhomelottery.com/ on April 28th.
Sledge Hammer Recall
Stanley Black & Decker Recalls 2.2 Million DEWALT, STANLEY and CRAFTSMAN Fiberglass Sledgehammers Due to Impact Injury Hazard
Name of Product: DEWALT, STANLEY and CRAFTSMAN Fiberglass Sledgehammers
Hazard: The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.
For more: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/brands/product-safety/product-recall
Earth Day Celebration
Join experts from the City of Regina to talk about the 7 Big Moves, sustainable actions for our homes, residential waste diversion, and get some milkweed seeds to increase the biodiversity of your home.
It’s taking place April 25th at 11:30 – 1:30 at the Regina City Hall Coutryard.
https://www.facebook.com/events/492398006328249/?ref=newsfeed