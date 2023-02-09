Need to Know: HRF Lottery, School Closure, LIT Returns

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Tickets

Tickets are on sale once again for HRF Home Lottery!

Don’t miss out on a chance to help our Hospitals while giving yourself a chance at some AMAZING prizes including the $1.5 Million Grand Prize Show Home plus $50,000 cash!

Pick your tickets up by February 17th to make sure you’re in for all of the draws including “Triple The Tropics” VIP Prize! For ticket details https://hrfhomelottery.com/

Holy Rosary Community School Closing

Holy Rosary Community School will be closing its doors due to structural concerns.

A letter was sent to the Ministry of Education as part of the school board’s Major and Minor Capital Funding and Projects Submission highlighting the need for a rebuild.

It was voted on at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The engineering firm provided three years as a timeline for closure. However, the school will officially close by the end of June of 2024.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/regina-school-to-close-due-to-structural-concerns-1.6265479

Luther Invitational Tournament returns!

Three years after the 68th tournament tip off for the 69th will start today for one of the biggest basketball tournaments in Western Canada!

The senior basketball tournament will see both men’s and women’s teams compete from across Western Canada for the championship!