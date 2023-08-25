Need To Know: HRF Lottery VIP Deadline, Dog Day, Hot Food Challenge

4th Annual Hot Food Challenge For Stars Air Ambulance

Pure Country 92.7 Afternoon Host Brandon Hall and his Daughter Brier are excited to take down some spicy wings for a great cause.

Brandon participated in last year’s challenge and loved it so much his daughter wanted to help raise more money (she is cute enough to double more than her Dad)

The goal of the 24 wing eating challengers is to raise 10 Thousand Dollars to Stars.

You are also invited to witnessed their pain on October 1st at 1pm at the Canadian Brewhouse (East Location)

Please help them raise money for Stars Air Ambulance here.

Hospital Of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

Don’t miss the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery VIP Prize Deadline tonight at midnight!!

You could win the beautiful Bali Escape Trip or $20,000 Cash!

You’ll also be in to win all the other incredible prizes including the $1.3 Million Ripplinger Built Home showhome PLUS $50,000 CASH, the stunning $750,000 Ripplinger built cottage PLUS $10,000 CASH Early Bird Prize, and the Audi & Alpine Bonus Prize or $75,000 cash. Don’t forget to add-on a 50/50 ticket pack for even more chances to win – last year’s 50/50 exceeded $1 MILLION!

Get your tickets at hrfhomelottery.com

Snooze-A-Thon Dog Day Contest

National Dog Day is tomorrow and we would like to celebrate our fur-ever babies by giving them a chance to win a good night’s sleep - and Sleep Country can help!

We want you to share a goofy picture of how your pet sleeps. And this afternoon at 2:00 pm, Pure Country Afternoons with Tim will award a Faux Fur Pet Bed to one lucky winner! Enter HERE