Need to Know: HRF VIP Prize Deadline, The Chicks Tickets on sale, Old Dominion Ticket special

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

VIP Prize Deadline is today (Feb. 17th) at midnight!

Make sure and pick up your tickets before midnight for a chance at the Triple the Tropics VIP Prize! Spend a week in Varadero, Cuba, another week in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and a third week in Los Cabos Mexico! Or take $10,000 cash!

For tickets and a tour of the $1.5 Million dollar show home head to www.hrfhomelottery.com

The Chicks World Tour Tickets

The Chicks will make their way to Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon for a September 10th show with Maren Morris!

Tickets on sale this morning (Feb. 17) and one more chance to beat the box office!

Old Dominion Ticket Special

Old Dominion is coming to the Brandt Centre Friday, March 10th

Today is the last day to take advantage of a 2 for 1 Valentine’s Special to get your tickets.

Offer runs until tonight (February 17th) at 10:00 PM! Don't wait and take advantage of this offer NOW!

Get your Tickets now : https://loom.ly/3pkRy-s

Enter the code: ODHEART when purchasing your tickets and we will see you at the show!