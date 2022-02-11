Need to Know: HRF VIP Prize, Free Transit to Frost on Ice, Pats Game Postponed

HRF VIP Prize Deadline is today!

Tickets are once again on sale for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery! Your support creates better lives for the people of southern Saskatchewan!

Today (Feb. 11th) is the deadline for the Maui VIP Prize – 14 nights for 2 Adults or $10,000 Cash!

Tickets at https://hrfhomelottery.com/

Free Transit to Frost on Ice from Downtown and Warehouse hub locations!

The City of Regina is offering FREE transit on Saturday, February 12 from both Downtown and Warehouse locations to the REAL campus.

Park for free at either location and Regina Transit will take you safely and easily to Mosaic Stadium.

Transit will run from 5 to 10:30 p.m. from designated spots.

FROST on Ice with Olympian Elvis Stojko and the Canada Ice Dance Theatre hits the Iceville ice at 8 p.m. The public can enter through Gate 2 (northwest corner of Mosaic Stadium) starting at 7 p.m. There is no assigned seating for FROST on Ice. This event is anticipated to draw over 10,000 spectators to Mosaic Stadium.

Pats and Warriors have Games Postponed

The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of three (3) WHL Regular Season games due to a series of forthcoming WHL scheduling adjustments.

The following three WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled to later in the season as part of a League-wide rescheduling exercise:

Tuesday, February 15

Red Deer at Edmonton

Regina at Winnipeg

Thursday, February 17

Moose Jaw at Lethbridge

Further updates to the WHL Regular Season schedule for 2021-22 will be provided at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact their Club for ticketing information.