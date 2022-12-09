Need to Know: HRF Winners, Kane Brown Show, Farmers Market

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

We found out the grand prizes already but today we’ll see if our name pops up for any of the others prizes with Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery.

All winners will be notified in writing by MNP and the complete list of winners will be published at hrfhomelottery.com on December 9th.

Thank you to our community for your amazing support of the 2022 Fall Home Lottery!

Kane Brown – Drunk or Dreaming Tour

Pure Country welcomes Kane Brown along with Jessie James Decker, and Restless Road to the Brandt Centre tonight!

Tickets are still available: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kane-brown-drunk-or-dreaming-tour-regina-saskatchewan-12-09-2022/event/11005C93973C26A1

Here's what you need to know before coming to the show:

Open: 6 p.m.

Opening acts: 7 p.m.

Kane Brown: 9:20 p.m.

Merchandise: West Concourse

All Bags Checked

Security Check: all guests wanded at entry

Regina Farmers’ Market: Holiday Edition

Come out and support local producers this holiday season at the Regina Farmers' Market at Co-operators Centre in the REAL District!

It will take place December 10, 11, 17, and 18 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. each day. For more information please visit www.reginafarmersmarket.ca.

Admission is free!