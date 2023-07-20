Need to Know: Humane Society Calendar, Cornhole Tournament, New Sod

Humane Society Calendar

Honour a pet who has made your life happier and brighter by dedicating a space to them in the 2024 Regina Humane Society Calendar. Placing their name and picture on a specific day that holds special meaning for you, your pet, or their legacy, will help other animals in need all year long.

For more info and to select your day, visit our website: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/.../2024-calendar-space.../

More exciting news for our friends at the Humane Society! As the Regina Humane Society (RHS) is excited to announce a monumental donation of $1.1 million from longtime supporter Gerda Fiesel. This generous contribution marks a significant milestone for the RHS Animal Community Centre project and Almost Home Campaign.

Cornhole Tournament

Join in Today (July 20th) for a Cornhole tournament at the Visitor Service Pavilion in Victoria Park from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Play against your coworkers and friends to see who will win! Participants in the event will get a downtown sticker and the winners of the games played will be entered into a draw for a $10.00 gift card to a downtown coffee shop!

New Sod

The City is renovating some Athletic Fields with brand new sod

Please avoid newly sodded areas to allow our sod projects time to take root so that they can be enjoyed into the future!

Sodded locations will include AE Wilson, Fairchild, and Havilland Athletic Fields.