Need to Know: Humane Society Telethon, Good Deeds Cup, Weekly Garbage Collection

The 34th Annual Regina Humane Society Telethon

The season’s “must watch” television event, the Regina Humane Society Telethon, presented by Access Communications, will air Sunday, April 3rd. This evening of love, stories of triumph and adorable pets looking for a new family to call their own, will warm the heart of any animal lover.

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) Telethon, is a 3-hour show that will feature behind-the-scenes looks at RHS programs and services and the life-changing stories of animals who have benefited from them.

The Regina Humane Society 34th Annual Telethon airs 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, on AccessNow TV and live-streamed at https://www.myaccess.ca/rhs and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyAccessCA

RHS Telethon donations can be made online on the Regina Humane Society website, by calling 1-306-543-6363 ext. 240 weekdays or 1-306-565-5300 during the Telethon. Join us on RHS and Access Communications Facebook and Twitter pages for information and updates throughout the Telethon.

Moose Jaw minor hockey team finalists for 'Good Deeds Cup'

The Moose Jaw U15 A Warriors are one of twelve regional finalists for this year’s Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, which tasks minor hockey teams in Canada to create a good deed to promote inclusiveness in hockey.

The U15 A Warriors decided to host a newcomers to Canada skate where they provided one-on-one instruction and equipment for participants to try skating for the first time.

You can vote once a day until April 2 here. The winner will be announced live during Hockey Night in Canada on April 16.

Weekly Garbage Collection Resumes Next Week

Starting on Monday, April 4 residential garbage collection will return to weekly pick up for the spring and summer months.

Visit Regina.ca/waste to sign up for waste collection reminders by email, phone call, text or electronic calendar.