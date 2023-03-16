Need to Know: Humane Society Telethon, Honda Recall, Wascana Pool Elevator

Regina Humane Society Telethon

This Sunday, the 35th Annual Telethon will be airing on AccessNow TV and streaming online at myaccess.ca/rhs.

There will be incredible stories, adoptable animals, and entertainment. Watch to see the lives you've changed and how your donations help save animals lives every day.

Donate today here!

Honda Recalling vehicles to fix seat belts

Honda is recalling 52 thousand vehicles in Canada to fix faulty seat belts as the front ones may not latch properly.

Vehicles being recalled include: 2017-2020 CR-V, 2018-2019 Accord, 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019 Insights, and 2019-2020 Acura RDX.

Owners can be expected to be notified by letter starting mid-April.

City moves forward motion to install accessible elevator at Regina's renewed Wascana Pool

On Wednesday, executive committee voted in favour of a motion that would install an outside elevator at the new Wascana Pool, allowing everyone to use the waterslides.

Under the current design, the taller waterslides are only accessible by stairs. However, the smaller slide is wheelchair-friendly.

Following research and consultation, it recommended installing an elevator to make the pool 100 per cent accessible. Councillors believe it would be one of the first outdoor pool elevators in North America.

The elevator would cost $555,000 to install. It would cost another $27,000 annually to operate.

The renewed Wascana Pool is on track to open this year. However, it would take an additional 12 months to install an elevator. The city manager told council that the elevator would be fully operational no later than 2025.

More details here!