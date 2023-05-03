Need to Know: Hunter Brothers Show, Dog Park Warning, Summer Leisure Guide

Hunter Brothers Tour

Yesterday we announced the Hunter Brothers are bringing their Burning Down the Barn Tour to Regina! They’ll be playing Conexus Arts Centre on Thursday, November 16th!

We’re giving you a chance to beat the box office all week long before tickets go on sale this Friday!

Enter here for tickets: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/hunter-brothers-1.19599143

Dog Park Warning

If you’re heading to the Cathy Lauritsen Dog Park to enjoy this great weather, please use caution around the creek!

There’s some flooding in the area and the water may be dangerous for your pet. Swift undertows in the deeper sections of the creek can be risky so take care.

The City’s Summer Leisure Guide is Now Available

The weather is warming up and the City is preparing for summer programming. The summer Leisure Guide is available online, with registration beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 7 a.m. for residents and Thursday, May 11 for non-residents.

There are hundreds of safe, accessible and affordable programs for everyone this season. New, exciting classes include Dungeons, Dragons and Crafts, an art class for ages 10-13, where participants create their own tabletop version of the popular game and play with their classmates, and Ninja Sweat, a fitness class for ages 18 and up using intervals of walking, weights, yoga and more!

The City also offers many outdoor spaces to enjoy during the summer. Discover one of our outdoor basketball, tennis and pickleball courts or one of our eight seasonal off-leash dog parks in addition to the three year-round off-leash parks open for your furry friend.

To ensure residents don’t miss out on their preferred classes, they are encouraged to create or sign into their online account at Regina Recreation Online before registration day. There’s a step-by-step guide to add preferred classes to a ‘wish list,’ this will make checkout quick and easy on registration day. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

For more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide, visit Regina.ca/leisureguide