Need to Know: Hunting/Angling Licenses, Shellfish Recall, New Pedestrian Corridors

Sask. hunting, angling licenses to increase in April

Hunters, trappers and anglers in Saskatchewan can soon expect to see price hikes for licenses starting April 1.

The incoming fee hikes are intended to create millions of dollars in revenue for the province.

Last week, the province announced a series of changes to several fees administered from a variety of ministries, which will take effect in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

For people in Saskatchewan, fees are going up by $5 for many of the licenses.

CFIA recalls Pacific Rim Shellfish brand oysters due to norovirus risk

Pacific Rim Shellfish Corp. brand oysters have been recalled due to possible norovirus contamination.

The oysters recalled originated in BC with harvest dates of Mar. 9, 15, and 19th and were sold in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and Ontario.

They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

City to Install Five New Pedestrian Corridors in 2022

The City of Regina continues to improve pedestrian safety throughout our community through annual capital investments in new pedestrian infrastructure. This season, five new pedestrian corridors will be installed at the following locations:

4th Avenue and Cameron Street

23rd Avenue and Scott Street (In progress)

Broad Street and 8th Avenue North

Dewdney Avenue and Royal Street

Dewdney Avenue and Wascana Street

Starting Monday, March 28, work will begin at the Broad Street and 8th Avenue North intersection. Work on 23rd Avenue and Scott Street is already underway, and the remaining locations will take place throughout the construction season.

These full pedestrian corridors will include illuminated crosswalk signs, lighting to improve pedestrian visibility to drivers, as well as pedestrian poles and push buttons on both sides of the street.