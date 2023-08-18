Need to Know: I Love Regina Day, Flood Damage Relief, TeleMiracle BBQ

I Love Regina Day

Don't miss out on the free fun, live entertainment, delicious treats, and exciting activities.

See you on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Victoria Park and the Pat Fiacco Plaza.

Make sure and find us for a chance to win tickets to The Chicks

Visit Regina.ca/iloveregina for complete event details. From the schedule of activities to parking information, you'll find everything you need to know.

Flood Damage

Regina residents who suffered uninsurable financial loss due to flooding on June 2 and 7, 2023 may be eligible to apply for funding from the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP).

Just a reminder that in order to apply for provincial compensation through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, Regina residents will need to fill out and return the Private Property Application form, which is located here: https://bit.ly/380nnXl

Learn more about PDAP and its eligibility requirements at saskatchewan.ca or by calling toll-free 1-866-632-4033.

TeleMiracle Fundraiser BBQ

Join Jay’s Transportation Group today (August 18th) from 11 am until 1 pm at Jay's (100 McDonald St. Regina) for our Telemiracle Fundraiser BBQ. Enjoy treats from the Treat Truck and indulge in delicious BBQ delights, all while supporting a great cause!

They will be accepting cash or e-transfer.