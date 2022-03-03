Need to Know: Ice Fishing Shacks, Humane Society Adoptions, Evraz Name Change

Ice Fishing Shacks

Saskatchewan anglers are being urged to take back their ice fishing shacks. The Saskatchewan government said all ice fishing shelters located on bodies of water south of Highway 16 have to be removed by March 15. Shelters in areas north of that highway must be removed by March 31.

Humane Society – Reduced Dog Adoption Fees

For the FIRST TIME IN YEARS, the RHS has REDUCED DOG ADOPTION FEES for a LIMITED TIME!

Until Sunday March 6, DOG, JUNIOR AND PUPPY ADOPTION FEES ARE JUST $50!

We have too many dogs who need a new home, so we have made it easier for you to welcome a new dog or puppy into your family.

Adoptions still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and post-adoption veterinary exam.

Ready to adopt? Check out all available pets here: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/adoptions/

Regina's Evraz Place to be renamed the 'REAL District'

Regina’s Evraz Place will be known as the REAL District moving forward, following a name change announcement Wednesday.

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said the new name and logo were developed after months of consultation.

The partnership between REAL and Evraz expired in May 2021, with Evraz North America deciding to decline the renewal rights.

The rebrand process is going to be rolled out slowly over the next year, with the full image being put in place in two years to stagger the financial impact.