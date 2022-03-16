Need to Know: Ice, Free Coffee, REAL Future Plans

City reminding everyone to stay off the ice!

Please stay off the ice! Warm weather makes it’s unsafe to walk, skate or play on any body of water.

Remember to keep your dog on a leash near Wascana Lake, storm channels and detention ponds and never attempt a rescue if a pet breaks through the ice. You will be putting yourself and others in danger in doing so. In an emergency involving people or pets, call 9-1-1.

Coffee with a Cop

Join your neighbours and Regina Police Service officers for coffee and conversation. No agendas or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood.

Attendees of this event will enjoy a free* small hot brewed coffee (0-3 cals).

*Dine-in Only.

Not valid with any other McCafé® beverage, Extra Value Meal or Value Picks® offer. Limit one per customer, per visit.

Valid at the McDonald’s® restaurant located at 2620 Dewdney Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

REAL seeks additional public consultation on Brandt Centre future plans

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced its launch of phase two of a public consultation into the future of the Brandt Centre on Tuesday, after receiving more than 5,300 surveys throughout phase one.

Of all the respondents, 84 per cent were from Regina.

The survey for phase two of public consultation is now open and the hope is they will have the results of phase two in April before going in front of city council in June.

The second survey can be taken here: https://www.evrazplace.com/public/images/NR_-_Brandt_Centre_Consultation_Phase_Two_(Web_Version)_(4).pdf