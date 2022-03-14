Need to Know: Ice Shacks, Skate Park, Owls
Ice Shacks Need to be removed by tomorrow
Anglers must take down their ice fishing shelters this week, the environment ministry says.
The deadlines are March 15 south of Highway 16 and March 31 north of the highway.
Year-round Skate Park opens doors in Regina's REAL District
This past week the Heritage Skate Park opened with a 15 thousand square foot section of the building on the REAL grounds!
The skate park shares the building with a pickleball hub, Volleybarn, and four new basketball courts.
An official opening will be held on March 19 at 11 a.m.
The Royal Sask. Museum is looking for your help!
As the Royal Sask. Museum puts together a study on great horned owls they are asking for your help with sightings.
The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is embarking on a year-long study to document where the owls nest across the province and how they have adapted.
If you spot a Great Horned owl you can report it here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOrVGjWewWMFaFREUUCRje6hyyGcYgv1DkhmeDcXHz8O0ZtA/viewform
