Need to Know: Ice Warnings, 'Woodsy Scholarship', and new Uber rules

Spring weather is upon us and warm weather conditions can quickly change the thickness of the ice without warning.

Regina Fire & Protective Services reminds residents to stay off all bodies of water, including Wascana Lake and creek, storm channels and detention ponds.

Residents should not walk, ski, skate or play on any body of water. If you see anyone, particularly children, close to thin ice, call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500. Parents and guardians are asked to talk with children about this important safety rule.

Remember to keep dogs on a leash when close to bodies of water. If a pet breaks through the ice, do not attempt to rescue it as you will be putting yourself and others in danger.

'Woodsy Scholarship' honours memory of late sports broadcaster

The memory of long-time sports broadcaster Warren Woods will be honoured with a scholarship in his name at the University of Regina.

The ‘Woodsy Scholarship’ will be awarded to 12 students over the next three years. Woods enjoyed reporting on amateur sports, and the U of R Cougars. Woods broadcasted the U of R Rams football games on the radio for years.

Each student will receive $3,000 to help with their studies at the School of Journalism. Woods died last month from complications due to COVID-19.

Regina city council votes to bring in background checks for Uber drivers

Regina city council will now require ride-hailing drivers to have yearly criminal record and vulnerable sector checks.

Council voted unanimously to require criminal record and vulnerable sector checks before drivers can start, then again on a yearly basis. Council also talked about requiring cameras in ride-hailing vehicles, but stopped short of voting on it and instead will review ride-hailing again in two years.