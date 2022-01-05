Need to Know: Iceville, Air Canada, Canada Women's Hockey

Iceville Cancelled for Jan. 5 and 6

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is cancelling Iceville for January 4 – 6, 2022. This decision was made in the interest of safety for REAL’s guests and staff due to the extreme weather Regina is experiencing.

For anyone that had a skate time booked for Jan. 4 – 6, 2022, refunds will be issued.

Iceville will re-open on Friday, January 7, 2022 at noon. Bookings can be made by visiting Iceville.ca. The cost to skate is $5 per person.

Air Canada Says It's Not Suspending Flights

Air Canada is setting the record straight after an old press release inspired new, incorrect reports that it was about to suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

All the confusion stems from a press release from early last year stating that due to the pandemic, Air Canada would be suspending flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for 90 days starting January 31, 2021.

The report also topped Google's search trends and prompted Air Canada to correct the record.

Canadian women's hockey will play no more games until Beijing

Canada's women's hockey team won't play any more games before the Winter Olympics and will enter a bubble to ensure players can board a plane to Beijing in less than a month.

The women have yet to reunite as a full team since COVID-19 infiltrated their ranks in December.

Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster has yet to be named. Canada opens the preliminary round Feb. 2 against Switzerland two days before Beijing's opening ceremonies.

Canada's three remaining Rivalry Series games against the United States that were called off -- two were scheduled this week in Alberta -- and next week's game against an Alberta Junior Hockey League men's team will not be played.

Everyone travelling to Beijing for the Olympic Games must test negative in two pre-departure tests. If either test is positive, China says do not board the plane.