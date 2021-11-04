Need to Know: Iceville, Canadian/American Border, U of R Winter Term

Iceville returning to Regina's Mosaic Stadium as part of winter festival

The newly announced Regina Winter Festival will take place at four hubs around the city for a week in February, and will include the popular Iceville event at Mosaic Stadium

City council voted unanimously to approve the executive committee’s recommendation of a $150,000 cash grant to support the festival at Wednesday’s meeting.

The festival will be held from Feb. 4 to 13, 2022 at Wascana Park, the Downtown District, the Warehouse District and the REAL Campus.

The Canadian/U.S. land border will reopen to land travel on Nov. 8

Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020.

The border reopening means that Canadians can drive into the U.S. to visit family, or take a day trip, something Canada has allowed fully vaccinated Americans to do since Aug. 9.

For more details: https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/what-you-need-to-know-if-you-want-to-cross-the-u-s-land-border-on-nov-8-1.5623424

U of R to return to near pre-pandemic Operations

A lot more students will be back at the U of R come the winter semester. The University of Regina is preparing to add more in-person classes in the New Year; hoping for 80 percent of its 3,200 classes to return.

One-hundred sixty-three courses will be either hybrid or what the U of R is calling 'hyflex' options. In hybrid courses, students can choose between on-site and remote learning for the semester. While hyflex offers the same options, students can make changes from day to day.

The new term begins on Jan. 5, but students can now access the Winter 2022 class schedule to see how each course is being delivered.

Students, faculty and staff who attend campus in person in Winter 2022 will be required to provide proof of full vaccination. The alternative is undergoing testing three times a week by an external agency at their own expense.

Visitors will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result.

About 97 per cent of students, faculty, and staff have reported they are fully vaccinated. The University has not experienced any cases of community transmission in an academic setting on campus over the fall term.