Need to Know: Iceville, Hockey Fest, Future of Brandt Centre

Iceville Update:

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is cancelling Iceville for today Jan. 12 and Thursday, Jan. 13.

The reason for the cancellation’s are due to ice maintenance required from the extreme temperature fluctuations.

Hockey Fest 2022:

Imagine playing in the first hockey festival on Regina’s largest outdoor rink in Mosaic Stadium, pond-hockey style! Open to teams in U9 Novice and U11 Atom Minor Hockey, games will be 5-on-5 with no goalies. Each team gets to play three 45-minute straight time games. The entry fee is $750 per team (taxes included) and includes lunch for players and coaches.

Team registrations only and MUST be an Official Minor Hockey Association Team; teams must register under minor hockey association team name. Creation of teams is not allowed. No spare players or subs will be permitted.

Don’t miss this greatest opportunity! Register today as limited spots are available!

Registration details: https://www.evrazplace.com/events/iceville/hockey-fest-2022?fbclid=IwAR08a8vrW3ra0lcTMkUvCUcJ7lJrKhQRxgzt3hm0VIUAExzinQvNX2SSp-c

Real is looking for your Opinion with the Brandt Centre

REAL has launched an online, public consultation into the future of the Brandt Centre.

Take the survey here: https://loom.ly/LnOFFvE

At 44 years old, the building is nearing the end of its life cycle. We need your experience with the Brandt Centre as it is today and what you'd like to see in a new or refurbished Brandt Centre.

This is an important project for the future of the REAL Campus and our city. We look forward to hearing your thoughts

More details: https://loom.ly/jnhgfBU