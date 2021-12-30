Need to Know: Iceville, World Juniors, Regina long-term care homes

Iceville New Year’s Eve Has Been Cancelled

The opening day of Iceville, scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021, HAS BEEN POSTPONED due to extreme weather.

The fireworks display scheduled for New Year's Eve HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to extreme weather as well.

Iceville will now open on Jan. 1, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. Refunds will be issued for Dec. 31 bookings.

World Juniors cancelled

The International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the remainder of the 2022 World Juniors amid rising COVID-19 case counts that prompted three games to be forfeited.

The tournament was initially scheduled to have at least 30 and as many as 31 games spread across Edmonton and Red Deer.

Only nine of those games were completed and the best-of-three relegation series was cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The IIHF didn't close the door on the event completely, with president Luc Tardif saying it could be played in the summer, but also that a decision would not come for weeks.

SHA restricting visitation in Regina long-term care homes as Omicron risk rises

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is implementing visitation restrictions at Regina zone long-term care homes due to a rising risk of Omicron in the city and surrounding area.

The SHA said long-term care homes in the Regina zone are moving to level one family presence restrictions.

Residents or patients in affected homes can only have two designated family members or support people visit, and only one can visit at a time.

The new visitation rules come into effect at 8 a.m. this morning (Dec. 30th).