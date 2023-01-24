Need to Know: IMAX Upgrades, New Schools?, World Record set!

IMAX Upgrades!

The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation.

Regina’s Kramer IMAX is undertaking renovations to support a new digital laser projector.

The latest upgrade at the Kramer IMAX will allow the theatre to show a wider selection of Hollywood movies–not solely those shot on IMAX film.

The updated setup will also come with a new 12-channel Dolby Atmos audio system and new full-sized IMAX screen.

The large screen will be delivered rolled up in one piece. When it arrives, the science centre will have to create a hole in the side of the building to the get the screen into the theatre.

Prairie Valley looking for two new schools in White City area

As student numbers continue to increase PVSD recently submitted their capital priorities with a new high school in the White City/Emerald Park area topping the list. Next on the list was modernizing Greenall and a third elementary school in White City/Emerald Park.

Lac Pelletier Regional Park sets world record

It’s official! Lac Pelletier Regional Park is the new Guinness world record holder for the longest line of water inflatables at 358.70 metres.

With the goal of reaching 300 metres on an open lake, hundreds of people began making their way into the lake at 9 a.m. on July 30, 2022 with their inflatables.

The line was made at 11:15 a.m. and the official water measurement and drone video was conducted.

The event and participant registrations raised over $6,500 to be put towards Lac Pelletier shoreline restoration projects.