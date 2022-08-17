Need to Know: Insect Numbers, Text Scam, World Juniors

How this summer's insect numbers compare to past years

The City of Regina said the number of mosquitos is up significantly compared to what it normally records around this time of year.

Currently we are averaging 167 mosquitos per trap per night compared to our normal average of about 43.

The record high mosquito count was 1,719 mosquitos per trap in 1993.

Certain parts of Saskatchewan are seeing a major uptick in grasshoppers this year.

Warm weather early in spring allowed nymphs to progress to adulthood quicker, contributing to the next generation of grasshoppers and overall populations.

For some farmers, grasshoppers have posed major problems.

Wasps are also monitored by the city, but those numbers are average this year.

Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS

An ongoing online scam that threatens people’s safety and lives has now been reported in the Queen City, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The scam, which has been seen in other parts of Canada, appeared in Regina over the past week.

In a release, RPS said reports in Regina have included the victim receiving a text on their phone, with the sender identifying himself as being the president of an escort company and accusing the victim of not paying for services before demanding payment and telling the victim that their life or their families lives are in danger if they do not receive a payment.

RPS said reports have also come in of victims getting text messages that show graphic images depicting victims of violent assaults and homicides, as well as images or videos with armed, masked men.

People are encouraged to make a report with their local police service if they have concerns for their safety, if they feel they are the victim of a scam, or if they have suffered a financial loss as the result of a scam.

Members of the public may also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for general information about scams and frauds.

World Juniors Quarter Finals

After a 4-0 finish in the preliminary round team Canada will head to the quarter finals tonight for the World Juniors. Canada will face Switzerland (1-3-0) tonight (August 17th) at 5 pm.