Need to Know:International Women's Day Event, Lindsay Ell, & Ice Cream

Regina Public Library hosts online event series for International Women’s Day

Regina Public Library will celebrate International Women’s Day with an online event series presented by Canadian women experts, March 8-11.

Presenters include Indigenous women in business, authors, financial planners and award-winning leadership consultants.

The series kicks off Today (March 8) at 7:00pm with Strategies for Success: Indigenous Women in Business.

Events are offered live online via Zoom. Participants can register on the RPL website. The full event schedule can be found on the library’s featured events webpage, www.reginalibrary.ca/explore/featured-events.

Today is International Women’s Day

A global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

We’ll be hearing music from some incredible trail blazers in the industry through out the day while hearing from Jess Moskaluke, Tenille Arts, and Madeline Merlo about who inspires them!

We’ll also be chatting with Lindsay Ell coming up after 8:30!

Milky Way set to open this week!

Although we’re in a snow fall warning for the moment, warm temperatures have us thinking Spring! Milky Way will officially open their doors for another season coming up on Thursday (March 11th)