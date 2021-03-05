Need to Know: International Women's Day, Skate-Park, Drive-in Movies

Regina Public Library hosts online event series for International Women’s Day

Regina Public Library will celebrate International Women’s Day with an online event series presented by Canadian women experts, March 8-11.

Presenters include Indigenous women in business, authors, financial planners and award-winning leadership consultants.

The series kicks off Monday (March 8) at 7:00pm with Strategies for Success: Indigenous Women in Business.

Events are offered live online via Zoom. Participants can register on the RPL website. The full event schedule can be found on the library’s featured events webpage, www.reginalibrary.ca/explore/featured-events.

Regina group looking to new finish new skate-park for March launch

After more than seven years, Regina’s Evraz Place will again be host to an indoor skate-park.

The park will include ramps, boxes and a rail. The hope is to have the park open later this month.

To comply with health order regulations, capacity will be limited to 30 skaters who will need to wear a mask in addition to their helmet.

Admission will cost $10, and will be booked in hour and a half sessions with cleaning in between.

Drive-in movies just 9km from Regina in Pilot Butte are back!

Moonlight Movies Drive-In returns this weekend with Jaws tonight at 7:30, and A Walk to Remember tomorrow evening.

Admission tickets can be purchased at the box office when you arrive. Gates open roughly one hour before starting time.