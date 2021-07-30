Need To Know: Isolation Rules, No More Recaps. and SGI claims
The Saskatchewan government is trying to clear up the new isolation rules for the province.
Minister of Health Paul Merriman said contact tracers and public health officials will still direct residents who have contracted COVID-19 to self-isolate immediately.
The individual could receive a $2,800 fine if they continue to disobey.
Saskatchewan is going to stop releasing daily Covid-19 updates.
There will be a weekly recap instead starting August 3rd.
Saskatchewan's dashboard of COVID-19 data will still be updated on a daily basis.
Thousands of insurance claims filed in Sask. after July storms.
According to SGI there have been nearly 2,200 claims reported so far since the storm and another which occurred on July 27.
SGI said of the 2,190 claims, 1,562 were for vehicles, and 628 were for property damage.
Majority of that was caused as a result of damage resulting from hail. On Thursday July 22 in the Foam Lake area we saw a large number of hail losses.
-
-
Need To Know: Canucks left out, Pfizer 3rd dosesThe UK, Scotland and Wales are leaving Canada out, Pfizer is claiming 3rd doses are helpful, and 5 Riders with Achilles injuries stun the doctors and head coach.
-
Need to Know: Vaccine Pop- Ups, a drop in Crime, and 3 dose future?The city is offering some more pop-up vaccination clinics with QC tix, Regina saw a big drop in crime, and the province is in talks for possible 3rd doses of AstraZeneca
-
Need to Know: Drive- Thru closing, dead fish, and return to schoolThe Saskatchewan Health Authority are closing drive-thru immunization clinics, Dead fish have been washing up on shores, and preparing for schools to return in the fall.
-
Need to Know: New Rules with Riders, Canada's first GoldSome new rules for Rider fans hitting up the stadium this year, plus airports putting together separate lines based on vaccinations. Plus Canada won it's first gold!
-
Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Conexus Shows, Vaccines and QCXRiders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend, George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus Tomorrow (Saturday, July 24th), New Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Offer Tickets to QCX!
-
Need to Know: Regina Firefighters, Sask. Airports, Seatbelt ticketsNine Regina Firefighters to Receive Exemplary Service Medals Nine, Sask. airports left off list of destinations allowed to receive international flights, Saskatchewan police issue 490 tickets related to seatbelt offences in June.
-
Need to Know: Water in Dugouts, Smoke Thickens, New Bike LaneCity of Regina testing out new bike lane system on 14th Avenue, U of R research team studying ways to remove sulfate from dugouts, & Smoke expected to thicken in Regina as air quality alert continues.
-
Need to Know: Fire Ban Lifted, Mental Health App, Vaccine CertificatesSask. lifts provincial fire ban after rain provides some relief to northern wildfires, New ‘Be SaskWell’ text-based service helping people with mental health post COVID-19 restrictions, eHealth Sask. developing vaccine certificates.