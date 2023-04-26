Need to Know: James Barker Band at the QCX, Sport & Rec Grant, Rams Schedule

James Barker Band coming to the QCX!

Yesterday we got to announce that the James Barker Band is coming to the Queen City Ex, August 5th (it’s a Saturday)!!!

All week we’ll give you a chance to win your way in with meet and greets!

Adapted Sport & Rec Grant

Apply now for the Adapted Sport & Recreation Grant! This grant supports organizations that enhance inclusion and increase accessibility in sport and recreation, while promoting active and healthy lifestyles for people with disabilities.

Two-hundred thousand dollars will be distributed among the top eligible applicants. Apply by June 22 at 4:45 p.m.

Visit bit.ly/3mYwuiS to apply!

Rams Schedule

The University of Regina Rams 2023 regular season is set to begin with a home opener against UBC on Sept. 1.

The Rams released their annual schedule on Tuesday. In it, the team is set to faceoff against Calgary, Manitoba, B.C and Saskatchewan at home during its eight game regular season.

The team will close out its training camp with an exhibition game slated for Aug. 24 against the University of Manitoba at Mosaic Stadium.

The Rams come off of a 5-3 season and second place finish in Canada West in 2022.

