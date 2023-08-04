Need to Know: James Barker Band, Green Carts, Outdoor Movies

James Barker Band

Tomorrow night (August 5th), James Barker Band will hit the stage at the Queen City Ex for a 9 pm start!

With your QCX Gate Admission, you can enjoy general access to the show or enhance your experience by upgrading to the VIP Patio or Fan Zone Premium Experiences!

More details: https://www.realdistrict.ca/events/james-barker-band/

Delivery of Green Carts Begins August 5

Starting Saturday, August 5, 2023, over 67,000 Green Carts will start to be delivered for the Food and Yard Waste program.

Green Carts will be delivered Mondays to Saturdays to residents who receive curbside waste collection service. The carts are expected to be fully delivered by September 1 and service begins the week of September 4.

The City of Regina reminds residents what to do when their green cart arrives:

Cut the zip tie and bring your kitchen catcher inside - review the educational guide and place the helpful information magnet on your fridge.

Check your collection schedule to know when to put out your carts - search your address on Regina.ca/waste or on the Regina Waste App.

Start using your cart August 28 for food waste as collection will start the following week.

All food scraps, including meat, bones, dairy and greases, yard waste and greasy pizza boxes, napkins and tissues can go into the green cart, which will divert roughly 50 per cent of the average household’s waste from the landfill.

Brown cart schedules will change to accommodate the new green cart. With the addition of the green cart, brown cart collection moves permanently to biweekly collection, year-round.

Green cart collection will be weekly through the warmer months and biweekly through the winter.

For helpful sorting tips and more information, visit Regina.ca/waste.

Movies under the stars!

The Regina International Film Festival, invites you to join them in Victoria Park to watch movies under the stars!

Tonight (August 4th) Lightyear will be playing! Pre-show begins at 8:30 P.M. The movie showtimes are approximately 9:00 P.M.