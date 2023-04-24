Need to Know: JDRF Walk, QCX Entertainment, Next Big Thing

Walk to Cure Diabetes

This June, join us for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF in Regina. Celebrating 30 years of progress, commitment and improving lives of those impacted by type 1 diabetes (T1D). Together we walk to cure T1D.

Sign up for the June 11th walk in Regina and start fundraising here!

Queen City Ex Original 16 Stage

Tomorrow we will be announcing this year’s Country act for the QCX!

Next Big Thing

Each Saturday night at The Railyard Saloon on Dewdney Avenue

Doors at 7:00pm - Show starts at 7:30pm

Two acts each night with the finals on May 27 th with the top three – come cheer on your favourite

Saturday, April 29 th it's Brett Michael Monka and Morgan Robertson

Saturday, May 6 th it's Micah Walbaum and Dereck Wilson

Saturday, May 13 th it's Adam Johnson and Melissa Mannett

Saturday, May 27 th are The FINALS!

are The FINALS! Winner gets and incredible prize package including: $3000.00 An opportunity to perform one set on the beer gardens stage at Country Thunder 2023 Car detailing package from Triple Seven $200 to spend at Cowtown A one year membership to Sask Music, including all privileges. The Winner will receive a virtual performance on CTV Morning Live



More info: railyardsaloon.com