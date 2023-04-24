Need to Know: JDRF Walk, QCX Entertainment, Next Big Thing
Walk to Cure Diabetes
This June, join us for the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF in Regina. Celebrating 30 years of progress, commitment and improving lives of those impacted by type 1 diabetes (T1D). Together we walk to cure T1D.
Sign up for the June 11th walk in Regina and start fundraising here!
Queen City Ex Original 16 Stage
Tomorrow we will be announcing this year’s Country act for the QCX!
Next Big Thing
- Each Saturday night at The Railyard Saloon on Dewdney Avenue
- Doors at 7:00pm - Show starts at 7:30pm
- Two acts each night with the finals on May 27th with the top three – come cheer on your favourite
- Saturday, April 29th it’s Brett Michael Monka and Morgan Robertson
- Saturday, May 6th it’s Micah Walbaum and Dereck Wilson
- Saturday, May 13th it’s Adam Johnson and Melissa Mannett
- Saturday, May 27th are The FINALS!
- Winner gets and incredible prize package including:
- $3000.00
- An opportunity to perform one set on the beer gardens stage at Country Thunder 2023
- Car detailing package from Triple Seven
- $200 to spend at Cowtown
- A one year membership to Sask Music, including all privileges.
- The Winner will receive a virtual performance on CTV Morning Live
More info: railyardsaloon.com