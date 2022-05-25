Need to Know: Jif Recall, QCX Artists, Outdoor Facilities Open

Some Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to potential salmonella risk

The makers of Jif peanut butter are urging Canadians to check their recent purchases as they issue a recall for some products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company, which is issuing the recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately.

Queen City Ex announced another act for this summer!

The Friday, August 5 act is... Tim Hicks with special guest Kendra Kay!

Outdoor City Facilities Open for the Season

Get out and explore City of Regina outdoor recreation sites this spring and summer. Spray pads, off-leash dog parks, outdoor courts and much more are ready for you to enjoy, with more fun to come as outdoor pools open in June.

The City’s outdoor spray pad locations are now open. Spray pads are located throughout the city and are easily operated with the push of a button. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-September, weather permitting.

In addition to three year-round off-leash parks, the City’s seven seasonal off-leash dog parks are ready for your furry friend. Seven outdoor boarded rinks are used as seasonal off-leash areas from May until September, providing an opportunity for dog owners and their dogs to exercise, play and socialize. Please don’t forget to clean up after your pet.

For complete information about outdoor pools, spray pads, dog parks, playgrounds, tennis courts and other outdoor City of Regina facilities, visit regina.ca/neighbourhood