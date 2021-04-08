Need to Know: John A. Macdonald Statue, Courts & Golf Courses Opening

City Invites Community Conversation on Macdonald Legacy

The City has launched an online space on Be Heard Regina for community conversation on the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald. The intent is to foster understanding and telling a complete story of Macdonald’s legacy, both his contributions to Canada as prime minister and founder of Confederation as well as the harmful impact his policies have had on Indigenous peoples and other ethno-cultural communities.

Residents impacted by Macdonald’s legacy are encouraged to visit beheard.regina.ca to share their own stories, the stories of their families or to deepen their understanding of Canada’s past. Through this, we hope to relearn a more inclusive history and the experiences of Regina’s people.

These conversations follow City Council’s decision on March 31 to approve temporary relocation of the John A. Macdonald statue from Victoria Park. The statue will be moved into storage during this period of continued public consultation.

The City will begin preparing for relocation of the statue immediately, and it is likely to commence within a month’s time.

Tennis and Pickleball Courts Open Early

Outdoor recreation locations are a great way to get outside and be active safely.

City of Regina crews will begin opening tennis and pickleball courts throughout the city on Thursday, April 8. All courts should be opened by Friday, April 23, weather permitting. To find out when a court near you has opened for the season, visit Regina.ca/courts.

Please do your part to observe all public health orders and maintain physical distancing outside of your household to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Here are some tips for using outdoor courts safely:

Review signage at the court explaining specific public health requirements for the activity

If the courts are busy, come back later

Avoid touching shared surfaces like nets and balls. If shared surfaces are touched, do not touch your face until you can wash your hands

Take wipes or hand sanitizer when you leave the house and clean your hands frequently

Updates on impacts to City programs and services are posted regularly at Regina.ca/covid19.

City of Regina Opening Golf Courses Early

The City of Regina is preparing its golf courses to open for the season. Tor Hill Golf Course will open on Friday April 9. The Murray and Goulet courses will open April 16, and Lakeview Par 3 on April 23, weather permitting.

In collaboration with Western Golf Management, an independent firm that manages the courses, the City is ensuring that appropriate safety measures and cleaning protocols are in place as outlined by the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Business Response Unit.

For the health and safety of visitors and employees, SHA Golf Course Guidelines will be strictly enforced. SHA Golf Course Guidelines can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

Tee time bookings can be made up to five days in advance starting at 7:00 p.m.

To book tee times please visit: westerngolfmanagement.com