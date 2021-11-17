Need to Know: Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations, Agribition Pancake Breakfast, Tree Lighting

Sask. offering Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations starting today

Saskatchewan vaccination clinics will begin offering doses of the single dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine starting on Wednesday.

The province’s initial supply of 2,500 Janssen vaccines will be administered through Saskatchewan Health Authority Clinics starting on Nov. 17.

Clinics are scheduled to be available in Regina, Saskatoon, Estevan, Prince Albert, Melfort, Swift Current, Moose Jaw, North Battleford and Lloydminster.

The province noted that inclement weather could delay vaccine deliveries.

The Janssen vaccine will be available to residents 18 years and older. The clinics in these locations will be walk-in only, on a first come, first served basis.

Saskatchewan residents who receive the Janssen vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the shot.

Agribition Starts Monday with Pancakes!

Agribition starts on Monday, Nov. 22 as we kick off #CWA50's opening day with some flippin' tasty pancakes, brought to you by CN! Gate admission and pancakes are FREE!

Pancake breakfast will take place from 10:30 – 12:00 in the loading chute!

Holiday Season Kickoff & Tree Lighting

Get in the festive spirit Thursday (Nov. 18) with Santa, carolers, wagon rides, scavenger hunt, free hot chocolate & cookies and the #Grinch!

Donations of mitts, scarves & toques for YWCA Regina!

Starts 5:30 from F.W. Hill Mall