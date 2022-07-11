Need to Know: Jon Ryan, Queen City Ex, Country Thunder Hours

Jon Ryan Off to Hamilton

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed punter Jon Ryan.

Ryan, 40, played 28 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 and 2021, registering 169 punts for 8,192 yards.

The Regina, Sask., native played 191 games over 12 seasons in the National Football League, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers after beginning his career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Daily Hours for Country Thunder

Camping/Front Gate/Will Call

Tuesday – Sunday: 9 AM – 10 PM

Information Booth

Wednesday – Sunday: 9 AM – 9 PM

Beer Gardens

Thursday: Opens at 2 PM

Friday – Sunday: Open at 1 PM

Main Street

Thursday – Sunday: Opens at 9 AM

Festival Bowl

Friday – Sunday: Opens at 2 pm