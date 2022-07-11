Need to Know: Jon Ryan, Queen City Ex, Country Thunder Hours
Jon Ryan Off to Hamilton
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed punter Jon Ryan.
Ryan, 40, played 28 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 and 2021, registering 169 punts for 8,192 yards.
The Regina, Sask., native played 191 games over 12 seasons in the National Football League, including 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two seasons with the Green Bay Packers after beginning his career in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Queen City Ex $5 tickets!
On Wednesday, August 3, QCX gate admission is $5 when you buy in advance online here: https://loom.ly/pPciDik
Daily Hours for Country Thunder
Camping/Front Gate/Will Call
Tuesday – Sunday: 9 AM – 10 PM
Information Booth
Wednesday – Sunday: 9 AM – 9 PM
Beer Gardens
Thursday: Opens at 2 PM
Friday – Sunday: Open at 1 PM
Main Street
Thursday – Sunday: Opens at 9 AM
Festival Bowl
Friday – Sunday: Opens at 2 pm
-
Need to Know: Lady Bug Release, Rider Transit, Free Fishing WeekendLady Bug Release coming up on the 14th! Rider Transit for tonight's game! Free fishing weekend is here!
-
Need to Know: Free Fishing Weekend, Taxi Fares going up, New Rec FacilitiesFree fishing weekend! Regina Taxi fares are going up. City continues talks for new rec facilities.
-
Cirque du Charade with BrandonBrandon has tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO to giveaway. He’ll be posting a video acting out a charade. Guess it correctly and someone could win tickets to Cirque.
-
Need to Know: New Event Centre, Moose Jaw Warriors New Logo, Delayed FlightsPossible New Event Centre could be coming to Regina. Moose Jaw Warriors unveil new Snowbirds-inspired logo. Nearly half of all flights delayed at Sask.'s 2 largest airports.
-
Need to Know: Women's U18 Football Championships, Airline Delays, SK Welcomes displaced UkrainiansRegina plays host to inaugural Women's U18 National Football Championships! Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend. Regina welcomed charter flight with 230 displaced Ukrainians.
-
Cirque du Charade with BrandonBrandon has tickets to Cirque du Soleil - OVO to giveaway. He’ll be posting a video acting out a charade. Guess it correctly and someone could win tickets to Cirque.
-
Need to Know: McDonald's Ends Free drink Stickers, Riders Signing, Swoop FlightsMcDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups. Riders make move to bolster kick return game. Here's where you can fly on Swoop from Saskatchewan.
-
-
A List of Canada Day Activities In ReginaHere’s a look at some of the activities planned around Regina on Friday.