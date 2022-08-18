Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Burgers to beat MS, Legends Night
Juke Box Mania
Be a part of a captivating, entertaining, and fast-paced evening. Gather a team of eight family members, friends, or colleagues as part of your team, and answer questions on musical songs, artists, and trivia for prizes all happening October 21!
All funds raised at Jukebox Mania support the programs and services offered by Family Service Regina.
Get your table today, before we're sold out!
https://www.canadahelps.org/.../events/jukebox-mania-2022-3/
Burgers to Beat MS
Show your support and your appetite today. Find an A&W near you! Buy a Teen Burger on August 18 and $2 will go to support people living with MS in Canada.
Legends Night
Celebrate the Plaza of Honour Inductees before tomorrow’s game! Weston Dressler, Mike McCullough, and Ken Miller will be signing autographs at the Party in the Park starting at 5:30 with gates opening at 5.
Useless Question of the Day - August 18th
Ice Cream That Tastes Like A Dive Bar Is the Snack Of The Summer!Would You Try This?
Useless Question of the Day - August 17th
Need to Know: Insect Numbers, Text Scam, World JuniorsHow this summer's insect numbers compare to past years. Scam involving death threats, graphic images over text detected in Regina: RPS. World Juniors Quarter Finals.
SUPER MARIO BROS. RECORD SETMy inner child is SUPER jealous.
Useless Question of the Day - August 16th
Miranda Lambert Meatloaf RecipeNothing beats some home cooking and Nashville Kat was able to share Miranda Lamberts Meatloaf Recipe.
Need to Know: World Juniors, "She Hulk", Capri Sun RecallCanada holds off Finland to finish atop Group A. Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany making MCU debut as 'She Hulk'. Kraft Heinz voluntary recall of select Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink.
Need to Know: Bid to Host Brier, ArriveCan Exemption, COVID Booster ShotRegina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier. CBSA to allow one-time ArriveCan Exemption. How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointments in Sask.,