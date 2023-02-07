Juke Box Mania! New Location and Registration

Family Service Regina announced the relocation of our Jukebox Mania event to Conexus Arts Centre on October, 27th 2023. The new location will ensure we can continue to support event participation and growth as we sell out year-over-year.

Strut your music trivia stuff and help families in need access mental health programs and services. The funds you raise by participating in

Jukebox Mania helps families access Family Service Regina’s free, rapid-access counselling programs. When families get the mental health support they need, they build resilience and that makes our community stronger.

Pats and Western Pizza to host 25th Annual ‘Have a Heart Night’ on Mon. Feb. 13

The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced the return of Have a Heart Night after a three-year absence, in partnership with Western Pizza.

This years Have a Heart Night is set for Monday, February 13 in Regina, and will mark the 25th anniversary of the event.

The Pats will be at Western Pizza locations throughout the city from 6-8 p.m. to assist with orders and help deliver pizzas to customers. Proceeds from delivery fees and tips will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

To date, this initiative has raised $62,500 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

White Cane Week in Regina

Yesterday was the start to White Cane Week in Regina!

Starting off the even was the 50th annual Media vs. Blind Bowlers Challenge!

This Saturday (Feb. 11th) will be the 17th annual Challenge Cup at Mission Ridge!

It’s a Charity fun race starting at 11 AM with downhill skiing in benefit of the Regina Alpine Adaptive Ski Team!