Need to Know: Juke Box Mania total, Old Dominion Presale, Frost Returns

Juke Box Mania Total

We are so pleased to announce that Jukebox Mania raised roughly $40,000 for Family Service Regina.

Congratulations to the organizers, sponsors, and community that make this such a fun event that truly changes lives for the better! Can’t wait for next year!

Old Dominion Presale

Old Dominion Presale will go tomorrow for their March 10th stop at the Brandt Centre!

Country Club members will have the password sent out today.

Tickets to the general public will go on–sale Friday

Frost Regina Winter Festival is back February 3-12th, 2023

Winter is just around the corner, and it’s time to celebrate! Frost Regina is coming back for its second year!

Frost Regina will run over 10 days from February 3-12th, 2023 with endless opportunities for families to celebrate winter!

Once again, the festival will be comprised of four major Frost hubs that will host indoor and outdoor entertainment. The hubs span across the city and include Regina’s Downtown, the Warehouse District, Wascana Centre, and the REAL District.

For more information on Frost Regina, please go to www.frostregina.com, or follow on social media! You can find them on Facebook at @FrostRegina, and Instagram and Twitter at @Frost_ReginaSk.

A full press conference announcing all programming will take place on December 5th.