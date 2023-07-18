Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Wascana Pool Night Swims, Camp Day

Juke Box Mania is Back!

Get ready for a thrilling evening as Family Service Regina celebrate their 14th Annual Jukebox Mania event, presented by Casinos Regina & Moose Jaw.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Friday, October 27th at 7:00 pm, and join us at the Conexus Arts Centre located at 200A Lakeshore Drive!

Get your tickets at: https://bit.ly/JukeBoxMania23

Wascana Pool Night Swims

Join in this July as Wascana extends their pool hours on July 20 & 27 with special events!

Ages: Families or individuals ages 8 and older.

Regular admission fees apply.

Themes:

July 20: Sports night

Volleyball

Basketball

Water polo

Football

Soccer

July 27: Try a relay race, scavenger hunt (there is a treat for every clue you solve!), and musical water balloon toss

https://www.facebook.com/events/223012680208183?ref=newsfeed

Tim Hortons Camp Day Tomorrow!

Tim Hortons Camp Day 2023 is returning on July 19 across Canada!

Every Camp Day, 100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales at Tims restaurants are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential