Need to Know: Justin LaBrash Concerts, Rec Centres, Instagram Issues

Justin LaBrash will be headed back on tour for drive-in concerts

LaBrash and his band, True North, are playing from the back of a flatbed truck at eight drive-in concerts around the province starting on June 11 in Regina.

The one exception is the Canada Day show at Regina Beach which will be a boat-in concert.

Each show will shine the spotlight on a local organization, with part of the proceeds going to the organization.

During LaBrash’s 2020 drive-in concerts in Saskatchewan, thousands of dollars and more than 300 pounds of food were raised for 12 Saskatchewan charities.

For more details https://labrash.net/shows

Pre-registration Opens This Morning For Community and Recreation Centres

As the city gets reads to re-open its indoor recreation facitilities and community centres on Monday (May 10th) pre-registration opens this morning at 9:00 AM.

Residents can register for drop-in activities starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 7 online or by calling the PlayLine at 306-777-PLAY (7529).

Instagram experiencing 'global technical issue' of disappearing stories

Instagram is experiencing a global issue with users uploading and viewing stories following reports that stories were mysteriously disappearing from users’ feeds.

Instagram tweeted out “We know that some people are experiencing issues uploading and viewing stories. This is a widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic and we’re fixing it right now. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”