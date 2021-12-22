Need to Know: Kernel Corn Recall, New Highway Cameras, Stay off the Ice

Frozen whole kernel corn recalled due to salmonella

New Alasko Limited Partnership is recalling its Alasko brand Individually quick frozen whole kernel corn from the marketplace due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec. It may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) during its investigation into a food-borne illness outbreak.

New highway cameras installed across Saskatchewan to help with safe holiday travel

The Saskatchewan Government announced 10 new cameras have been installed as part of the Highway Hotline so drivers can get a better look of what road conditions are like before driving.

New camera locations include:

Highway 1 near Secretan, east of Chaplin

Highway 1 at the junction of Highway 37 near Gull Lake

Highway 4 at the junction of Highway 3 near Glaslyn

Highway 7 near Alsask

Highway 9 north of Highway 209 junction near Moose Mountain

Highway 9 at the junction of Highway 229 between Yorkton and Canora

Highway 10 at Melville

Highway 16 at the junction of Highway 2 near Colonsay

Highway 39 east of the Estevan Bypass

Highway 39 north of the U.S. border near Roche Percée

Stay Off the Ice during the Holidays

As the holiday season approaches, many will head outdoors to enjoy winter activities with family and friends. Regina Fire & Protective Services reminds residents to stay away from all bodies of water, including Wascana Lake and Creek, storm channels and detention ponds.

Inconsistent air temperatures may cause the ice to thaw and freeze, making the ice surfaces unpredictable and dangerous. Residents should not walk, ski, skate or play on any body of water. Parents and guardians are asked to remind children about this important safety rule.

If you’re looking for places to skate, residents are encouraged to visit Regina.ca/rinks to view a complete list of indoor and outdoor skating rinks in the city.