Need to Know: Kickin it Country, Fill the Tent, Tickets

Kickin It Country with the Reklaws

Pure Country 92.7 and WestWorld Tours present Kickin It Country with The Reklaws! You could win a trip for 2 to Puerto Vallarta to enjoy some fun in the sun, pool parties and amazing music with The Reklaws and Petric! Just tell us why you need a vacation. Send us a 60 second video that shows us why you need to kick back in Mexico with The Reklaws. Get it in by November 17th for your chance to win.

Submit your video here!

Fill the Tent – Donation Event

In Support of Awasiw: The Place of Hope at All Nations Hope Network, you can drop off winter clothing, toiletries, and non-perishable food items!

Drop offs can be made inside Northgate Mall Oct. 24th – Nov 4th and Nov. 5th at Regina Chip Repair Tent (outside Northgate Mall).

Monetary Donations Can be made online www.allnationshope.ca

SK September ticket spotlight: 4,887 speeders ticketed, including 195 in school zones

The results from September’s Traffic Safety Spotlight show that police issued 4,887 tickets for various speeding offences, including 195 tickets to drivers for speeding in school zones.

Other results reported by law enforcement in September include:

· 399 impaired driving offences, including 247 Criminal Code violations.

· 435 tickets for seatbelt and car seat offences.

· 869 tickets for distracted driving, including 770 for using a mobile device.