Need to Know: Kids Vaxx, Testing Booking, Light The Lights

In covid updates, parents will now have to be present for the COVID-19 vaccination of elementary school students in schools.

Parental consent forms were previously considered adequate for elementary students beyond grade four.

Meanwhile Canada is reviewing its vaccine booster strategy, and now require testing for all air travellers coming from outside Canada, except fo the U.S.

Those who are vaccinated will have to isolate until they get a negative result, and those who are unvaccinated will continue to have to isolate for the full 14 days and test on day one and day eight of their quarantine.



Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Patient Booking System can now be used to book a COVID-19 test online. Online booking is available for testing sites across the province.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID or who has been informed that they may have been exposed to COVID should be tested as soon as possible. Booking online makes it possible to see all the dates and times that may work if drive-thru or walk-in testing is not an option.

If you require proof of a negative test before you travel or before attending an event, access user-pay COVID-19 asymptomatic testing through a private lab.



https://shaappt.cxmflow.com/Appointment/Index/64393583-f41f-4914-9cda-e70fbc65a3d8

The city of Regina is holding a Light the Lights 'virtual' colouring contest.

The 20th anniversary of the free annual Light the Lights outdoor celebration at City Hall on Tuesday, December 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. Join Mayor Masters and City Councillors as we turn on the holiday lights and welcome Santa! Enjoy horse and wagon rides, live entertainment, ice creations, games and more!

Children ages 12 and under are invited to participate in a “virtual” colouring contest in the spirit of the holiday season. All submissions will be entered into a random draw for a prize.

To enter, download the colouring sheet from the city's website.



https://www.regina.ca/parks-recreation-culture/events/Light-the-Lights-20th-Anniversary-Celebration/



The contest closes Friday, December 10. The winner will be contacted to pick up their prize at City Hall. Thank you for participating!