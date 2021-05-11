Need to Know: Kidsport Donation, Thank You to the ICU, Snowbirds

KidSport Regina donates nearly 200 balls to Albert Community School

KidSport Regina dropped off nearly 200 football and soccer balls at Albert Community School on Monday, after receiving a $2,500 grant from the Farm Credit Canada Regina Spirit Fund.

Each child that receives a ball will also be treated to a virtual training session with Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Makana Henry and Brett Levis, one of the first Saskatchewan-born athletes to suit up in a Major League Soccer game.

Regina businesses provide thank-you gift to local ICU staff

Three local businesses have teamed up to provide individual thank-you packages for every person that works in the intensive care units at both Regina hospitals.

Regina Plumbing and Heating, Prairie Harley Davidson and Pile O’Bones Brewing Company have put together packages that include a $15 gift card from Pile Pile O’Bones and a thank-you card. More than 550 people will receive the gift.

Suspected bird strike forces Snowbirds plane to make emergency landing on Vancouver Island

A pilot for the Canadian Snowbirds team brought his plane in for an emergency landing Monday after a suspected bird strike.

The iconic aerobatics team is at 19 Wing Comox for their annual spring training session and are conducting flights twice each day.

According to team spokesperson Capt. Gabriel Ferris, the incident happened as the team was lifting off for their 9:30 a.m. practice.

Ferris said the pilot followed normal procedures and called an emergency for a suspected bird strike

The pilot was able to put the aircraft safely on the ground and the remaining eight team continued on with the practice.