Need to Know: Kip Moore, Backyard Suite, Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore at the Conexus Arts Centre – July 26th



Backyard Suite Permit Applications Now Available

Regina has joined municipalities across the country in offering the increasingly popular housing option of backyard suites. Applications are now available through the City of Regina online permit portal.

For residents and neighbourhoods, backyard suites can provide a multitude of benefits, such as:

Being an alternative to secondary suites/basement suites with more natural light and privacy

Allowing multi-generational families to live on the same property

Providing extra income for property owners as a rental or short-term accommodation

Fostering complete communities and efficient use of infrastructure

Increasing safety in alleys

Having more customers near local businesses

In the core and certain inner-city areas, backyard suites are eligible for a 25 per cent tax exemption for five years, provided that the unit is used for long-term rental purposes and not an Airbnb or for commercial or personal use.

Visit Regina.ca/build to apply for a backyard suite permit anywhere in Regina where zoning allows. A map of the tax exemption boundary can also be found on the website.

Regina Pats Howe and Wood Named to Canada’s 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Roster!

Hockey Canada announced Monday that Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe and top prospect forward Matthew Wood have been named as part of Canada's National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, July 31-Aug. 6 at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta.

Both Howe and Wood are just two of the 23 players selected that represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship in Germany this past spring.